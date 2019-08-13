Menu

Network Management for Valuations and Title Services

The right appraiser
on every order, every time

Solidifi operates a technology-based marketplace where independent professionals like appraisers and notaries compete for business based on their service level and quality of work.

Learn more about Solidifi

Lenders trust that the field professionals we send to their customers’ homes will be good stewards of their reputation. They also know that these professionals can handle the exceptions and modifications that sometimes become necessary, making the process seamless for their customers.

First-Time Quality

Scalable Network

Extraordinary Customer Experience

Solidifi for Lenders

With one of the largest independent professional networks across the nation, Solidifi leverages technology and appraiser partnerships to deliver industry-leading quality and faster turn times.

Why choose Solidifi
About our Title & Settlement Services

Solidifi for Appraisers & Notaries

Our network delivers best-in-class customer satisfaction ratings. They’re committed professionals who go above and beyond for both the lender and the borrower.

Why choose Solidifi
About our Valuation Services

Building Lifetime Partnerships in Business

We have a strong track record of building partnerships with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals including appraisers, notaries and attorneys. Our goal is to empower our panel of independent field professionals so they can perform at the highest level and grow their business.

Appraiser Network
Notary Network

Latest Regional Insights

See all

Living the Best of Both Worlds

Athena Coughlin

Honolulu, HI

Lending a Helping Hand

Jeanette Germana

Brook Park, OH

Demonstrating Trust and Expertise

Brad Williams

Greensboro, NC

Information Regarding COVID-19